Is NCR Corporation (NCR) a Keeper?

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) went up by 4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that NCR Stock Tumbles as War, Inflation, and Covid Hit Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Corporation (NYSE :NCR) Right Now?

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 393.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCR is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for NCR Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.14, which is $11.95 above the current price. NCR currently public float of 131.55M and currently shorts hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCR was 1.82M shares.

NCR’s Market Performance

NCR stocks went down by -10.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.81% and a quarterly performance of -14.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for NCR Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.97% for NCR stocks with a simple moving average of -21.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $55 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCR reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for NCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NCR, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

NCR Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.25. In addition, NCR Corporation saw -22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Button Adrian, who sale 21,712 shares at the price of $42.21 back on Feb 18. After this action, Button Adrian now owns 56,864 shares of NCR Corporation, valued at $916,464 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Daniel William, the Executive VP, Global Sales of NCR Corporation, sale 11,988 shares at $41.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Campbell Daniel William is holding 72,587 shares at $498,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+26.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Corporation stands at +1.36. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.