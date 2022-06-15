Is General Mills Inc. (GIS) a Keeper?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/22 that Lucky Charms Sickness Complaints Spread Rapidly, Adding Complexity to Safety Probe

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills Inc. (NYSE :GIS) Right Now?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIS is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for General Mills Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.79, which is $1.44 above the current price. GIS currently public float of 600.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIS was 3.69M shares.

GIS’s Market Performance

GIS stocks went down by -3.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of 5.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for General Mills Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for GIS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $69 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIS reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for GIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GIS, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

GIS Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.58. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from OGrady Shawn P, who sale 43,565 shares at the price of $71.90 back on Apr 20. After this action, OGrady Shawn P now owns 87,554 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $3,132,324 using the latest closing price.

OGrady Shawn P, the Group President of General Mills Inc., sale 27,157 shares at $69.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that OGrady Shawn P is holding 69,507 shares at $1,887,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+34.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 13.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.06. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.87. Total debt to assets is 40.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.