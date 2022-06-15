Here’s Our Rant About LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) went up by 10.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s stock price has collected -25.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ :LFMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LFMD is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for LifeMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $5.94 above the current price. LFMD currently public float of 23.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFMD was 121.40K shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

LFMD stocks went down by -25.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.85% and a quarterly performance of -42.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for LifeMD Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.73% for LFMD stocks with a simple moving average of -49.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $14 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFMD reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for LFMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

LFMD Trading at -19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD fell by -18.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2466. In addition, LifeMD Inc. saw -51.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from BHATIA NAVEEN, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.14 back on May 18. After this action, BHATIA NAVEEN now owns 246,349 shares of LifeMD Inc., valued at $106,800 using the latest closing price.

Yecies Eric Harold, the General Counsel & CCO of LifeMD Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Yecies Eric Harold is holding 51,000 shares at $15,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.47 for the present operating margin

+77.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc. stands at -65.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.