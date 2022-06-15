Here’s Our Rant About Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went down by -5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.59. The company’s stock price has collected -12.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE :LEG) Right Now?

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEG is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Leggett & Platt Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $42.33, which is $12.13 above the current price. LEG currently public float of 131.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEG was 1.25M shares.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG stocks went down by -12.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.44% and a quarterly performance of -5.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Leggett & Platt Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.65% for LEG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEG reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for LEG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to LEG, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

LEG Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.90. In addition, Leggett & Platt Incorporated saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from WOOD PHOEBE A, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $38.35 back on Jun 01. After this action, WOOD PHOEBE A now owns 53,580 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, valued at $95,870 using the latest closing price.

Brunner Robert E, the Director of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, sale 8,924 shares at $38.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brunner Robert E is holding 9,935 shares at $347,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stands at +7.95. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.