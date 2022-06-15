Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s stock price has collected -5.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/29/22 that Colgate Stock Tumbles. It Expects a ‘Difficult Cost Environment’ to Continue.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE :CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CL is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.21, which is $7.2 above the current price. CL currently public float of 837.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CL was 5.62M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL stocks went down by -5.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.27% and a quarterly performance of -1.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Colgate-Palmolive Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.34% for CL stocks with a simple moving average of -5.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $80 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CL, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

CL Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.42. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Wallace Noel R., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $79.34 back on Jun 06. After this action, Wallace Noel R. now owns 221,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $3,966,905 using the latest closing price.

Shotts Philip G., the Vice President and Controller of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 10,000 shares at $78.52 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Shotts Philip G. is holding 46,094 shares at $785,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.31 for the present operating margin

+59.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +12.43. Equity return is now at value 411.90, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.