Can Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Remain Competitive?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected -8.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.40, which is $5.75 above the current price. HAYW currently public float of 218.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.60M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went down by -8.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.15% and a quarterly performance of -8.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Hayward Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.87% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of -25.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $21 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HAYW, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw -43.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Billow Lesley, who sale 968 shares at the price of $15.06 back on Jun 13. After this action, Billow Lesley now owns 49,097 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $14,578 using the latest closing price.

Billow Lesley, the SVP, Chief HR Officer of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 968 shares at $15.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Billow Lesley is holding 49,097 shares at $15,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.