We Analyzed the Future Direction of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), Here is What We Found

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GLG) Right Now?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLG is at 0.92.

GLG currently public float of 149.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLG was 4.13M shares.

GLG’s Market Performance

GLG stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.12% and a quarterly performance of 15.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.48% for TD Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.60% for GLG stocks with a simple moving average of -44.40% for the last 200 days.

GLG Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares surge +19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLG rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1977. In addition, TD Holdings Inc. saw -44.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.