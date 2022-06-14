The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.70. The company’s stock price has collected 91.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ :MICS) Right Now?

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 280.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MICS is at 0.71.

MICS currently public float of 1.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MICS was 330.40K shares.

MICS’s Market Performance

MICS stocks went up by 91.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.17% and a quarterly performance of 24.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 47.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.25% for The Singing Machine Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.43% for MICS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.00% for the last 200 days.

MICS Trading at 50.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.09%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +91.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, The Singing Machine Company Inc. saw -12.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who purchase 120,000 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Jun 13. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,405,000 shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc., valued at $720,894 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Singing Machine Company Inc., purchase 687,400 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,292,700 shares at $3,945,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.