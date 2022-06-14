The Chart for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) went up by 8.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 14.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE :WDH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Waterdrop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.70, which is $1.89 above the current price. WDH currently public float of 167.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDH was 250.69K shares.

WDH’s Market Performance

WDH stocks went up by 14.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.03% and a quarterly performance of 51.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for Waterdrop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.01% for WDH stocks with a simple moving average of -11.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

WDH Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +43.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH rose by +24.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1820. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.11 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at -49.10. Equity return is now at value -66.60, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.