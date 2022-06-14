The Chart for eBay Inc. (EBAY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went down by -3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.19. The company’s stock price has collected -9.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/06/22 that Etsy, Cognizant, and EBay Were Thursday’s Biggest Losers

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ :EBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for eBay Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.63, which is $15.31 above the current price. EBAY currently public float of 531.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBAY was 6.94M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stocks went down by -9.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.00% and a quarterly performance of -17.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for eBay Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.31% for EBAY stocks with a simple moving average of -31.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EBAY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

EBAY Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.13. In addition, eBay Inc. saw -35.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Doerger Brian J., who sale 3,633 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Jun 06. After this action, Doerger Brian J. now owns 14,929 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $174,217 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 7,942 shares at $45.16 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 18,562 shares at $358,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.85 for the present operating margin

+74.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at +2.40. Equity return is now at value 114.20, with 42.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.