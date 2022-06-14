Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.65. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.89, which is $17.04 above the current price. TVTX currently public float of 60.73M and currently shorts hold a 12.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTX was 769.20K shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.14% and a quarterly performance of -1.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Travere Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.26% for TVTX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TVTX reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for TVTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to TVTX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

TVTX Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.40. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from REED ELIZABETH E, who sale 1,050 shares at the price of $21.51 back on May 12. After this action, REED ELIZABETH E now owns 41,838 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,584 using the latest closing price.

ROTE WILLIAM E., the Senior Vice President, R&D of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,563 shares at $21.71 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that ROTE WILLIAM E. is holding 43,672 shares at $33,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.32 for the present operating margin

+85.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -79.16. Equity return is now at value -70.30, with -25.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.