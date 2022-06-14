Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) went down by -4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s stock price has collected -7.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE :FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.13, which is $3.87 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FSK was 1.35M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK stocks went down by -7.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.17% and a quarterly performance of -9.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for FS KKR Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.02% for FSK stocks with a simple moving average of -12.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

FSK Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.19. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw -3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $21.20 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 5,451 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $11,663 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 4,000 shares at $21.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 15,642 shares at $84,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+137.86 for the present operating margin

+81.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +121.01.