Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.88.

Is It Worth Investing in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE :ASZ) Right Now?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ASZ currently public float of 137.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASZ was 712.45K shares.

ASZ’s Market Performance

ASZ stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.26% and a quarterly performance of 0.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.23% for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for ASZ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.24% for the last 200 days.

ASZ Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASZ remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASZ

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.