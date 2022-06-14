Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.89. The company’s stock price has collected -8.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ :GAIN) Right Now?

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $3.22 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GAIN was 116.18K shares.

GAIN’s Market Performance

GAIN stocks went down by -8.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.18% and a quarterly performance of -10.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Gladstone Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.30% for GAIN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAIN

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAIN reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for GAIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to GAIN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 06th of the previous year.

GAIN Trading at -16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAIN fell by -14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.70. In addition, Gladstone Investment Corporation saw -19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAIN starting from Easton Rachael Z., who purchase 175 shares at the price of $14.52 back on May 20. After this action, Easton Rachael Z. now owns 375 shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation, valued at $2,540 using the latest closing price.

DULLUM DAVID A R, the President of Gladstone Investment Corporation, purchase 5,500 shares at $14.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that DULLUM DAVID A R is holding 134,916 shares at $80,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+140.60 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Investment Corporation stands at +120.38.