Here’s Our Rant About ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected -12.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RSLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is at -0.55.

The average price from analysts is $3.83, which is $3.11 above the current price. RSLS currently public float of 16.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSLS was 158.12K shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS stocks went down by -12.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.36% and a quarterly performance of -16.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.72% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.66% for RSLS stocks with a simple moving average of -58.63% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -21.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.84%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8211. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -56.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from Bandy Barton P., who sale 11,309 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Jun 01. After this action, Bandy Barton P. now owns 796,214 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $10,771 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 4,478 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 361,149 shares at $4,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Equity return is now at value -117.60, with -83.60 for asset returns.