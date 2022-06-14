Here’s Our Rant About Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s stock price has collected 19.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/20 that Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ :GTX) Right Now?

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTX is at 1.83.

The average price from analysts is $15.00. GTX currently public float of 64.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTX was 177.87K shares.

GTX’s Market Performance

GTX stocks went up by 19.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.84% and a quarterly performance of 8.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Garrett Motion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.36% for GTX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX rose by +19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc. saw -10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from Attestor Value Master Fund, LP, who sale 529,772 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, Attestor Value Master Fund, LP now owns 2,156,898 shares of Garrett Motion Inc., valued at $4,368,742 using the latest closing price.

Attestor Value Master Fund, LP, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc., sale 141,378 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Attestor Value Master Fund, LP is holding 2,526,670 shares at $1,185,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Equity return is now at value -94.80, with 18.70 for asset returns.