CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Just Got Our Attention

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went down by -13.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.52. The company’s stock price has collected -0.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ :CTIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTIC is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.58, which is $4.42 above the current price. CTIC currently public float of 74.15M and currently shorts hold a 17.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTIC was 3.82M shares.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTIC stocks went down by -0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.98% and a quarterly performance of 23.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for CTI BioPharma Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.13% for CTIC stocks with a simple moving average of 56.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTIC reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for CTIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to CTIC, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

CTIC Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares surge +22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 108.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Craig Adam R, who sale 18,223 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Jun 03. After this action, Craig Adam R now owns 16,678 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 27,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 16,678 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Equity return is now at value -616.50, with -123.20 for asset returns.