We Analyzed the Future Direction of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), Here is What We Found

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) went down by -19.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.93. The company’s stock price has collected 1.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ :TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.02 x from its present earnings ratio.

TIGR currently public float of 70.14M and currently shorts hold a 18.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGR was 4.18M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stocks went up by 1.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.87% and a quarterly performance of 30.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for UP Fintech Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for TIGR stocks with a simple moving average of -34.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIGR reach a price target of $6.60. The rating they have provided for TIGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TIGR, setting the target price at $21.10 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

TIGR Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares surge +25.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -15.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.