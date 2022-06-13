We Analyzed the Future Direction of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), Here is What We Found

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) went down by -52.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected -58.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ :REDU) Right Now?

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REDU is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RISE Education Cayman Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.90, which is $1.24 above the current price. REDU currently public float of 16.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REDU was 89.45K shares.

REDU’s Market Performance

REDU stocks went down by -58.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.05% and a quarterly performance of -13.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.96% for RISE Education Cayman Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.76% for REDU stocks with a simple moving average of -15.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REDU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REDU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REDU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.90 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

REDU Trading at -42.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.72%, as shares sank -35.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REDU fell by -58.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, RISE Education Cayman Ltd saw 37.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REDU

Equity return is now at value -76.50, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.