We Analyzed the Future Direction of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Here is What We Found

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) went down by -9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.20. The company’s stock price has collected 5.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ :RIBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIBT is at 0.36.

RIBT currently public float of 50.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIBT was 3.13M shares.

RIBT’s Market Performance

RIBT stocks went up by 5.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.15% and a quarterly performance of 75.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.38% for RiceBran Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.70% for RIBT stocks with a simple moving average of 40.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIBT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RIBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIBT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $2 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to RIBT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

RIBT Trading at 19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +39.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIBT fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7153. In addition, RiceBran Technologies saw 120.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIBT starting from CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, who sale 1,267,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on May 24. After this action, CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO now owns 3,543,161 shares of RiceBran Technologies, valued at $911,987 using the latest closing price.

CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, the 10% Owner of RiceBran Technologies, sale 530,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO is holding 4,810,161 shares at $384,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.35 for the present operating margin

+1.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for RiceBran Technologies stands at -28.75. Equity return is now at value -54.10, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.