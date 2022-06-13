Wall Street Praises Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) After Recent Earnings Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/03/22 that Bristol-Myers to Buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE :BMY) Right Now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMY is at 0.48.

BMY currently public float of 2.13B and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMY was 15.12M shares.

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly performance of 9.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.58% for BMY stocks with a simple moving average of 13.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMY reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for BMY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BMY, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

BMY Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.23. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw 20.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from LEUNG SANDRA, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $74.89 back on Jun 06. After this action, LEUNG SANDRA now owns 308,627 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $4,867,850 using the latest closing price.

Caforio Giovanni, the Board Chair and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 25,000 shares at $71.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Caforio Giovanni is holding 581,524 shares at $1,788,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.57 for the present operating margin

+57.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at +15.08. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.