Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected 2.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX :UEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $2.28 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of UEC was 16.91M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stocks went up by 2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.23% and a quarterly performance of -18.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.59% for Uranium Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.82% for UEC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UEC reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for UEC stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +30.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Ballesta Moya Gloria L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Sep 24. After this action, Ballesta Moya Gloria L now owns 74,394 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $29,200 using the latest closing price.

Adnani Amir, the President and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp., sale 109,220 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Adnani Amir is holding 3,049,902 shares at $248,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

The total capital return value is set at -14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.51. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.66. Total debt to assets is 6.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 81.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.