Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) went down by -24.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected 23.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :BJDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $6.77 above the current price. BJDX currently public float of 10.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BJDX was 978.68K shares.

BJDX’s Market Performance

BJDX stocks went up by 23.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.96% and a quarterly performance of 29.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.57% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.60% for BJDX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.22% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.03%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +23.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1072. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -51.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Fisher Kenneth R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Apr 25. After this action, Fisher Kenneth R now owns 20,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Kinder Gordon Winston, the Chief Financial Officer of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Kinder Gordon Winston is holding 18,500 shares at $2,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.43.