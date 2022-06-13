Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) went down by -17.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.30. The company’s stock price has collected 66.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ :QTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTT is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qutoutiao Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.91. Today, the average trading volume of QTT was 583.64K shares.

QTT’s Market Performance

QTT stocks went up by 66.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 95.83% and a quarterly performance of 25.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 46.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.67% for Qutoutiao Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.74% for QTT stocks with a simple moving average of -70.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTT

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to QTT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

QTT Trading at 20.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.18%, as shares surge +104.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTT rose by +66.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9714. In addition, Qutoutiao Inc. saw -49.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QTT

Equity return is now at value 72.50, with -50.90 for asset returns.