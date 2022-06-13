Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went up by 10.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.90. The company’s stock price has collected 26.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.70, which is $14.64 above the current price. EDU currently public float of 147.26M and currently shorts hold a 8.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 4.99M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went up by 26.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.74% and a quarterly performance of 58.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.75% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of -4.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

CLSA gave a rating of “Outperform” to EDU, setting the target price at $11.20 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

EDU Trading at 36.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares surge +65.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +26.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.