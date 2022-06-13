Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) went down by -39.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s stock price has collected -38.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FULC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.56, which is $24.83 above the current price. FULC currently public float of 37.63M and currently shorts hold a 9.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULC was 746.68K shares.

FULC’s Market Performance

FULC stocks went down by -38.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.67% and a quarterly performance of -69.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.33% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.33% for FULC stocks with a simple moving average of -71.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $33 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FULC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

FULC Trading at -57.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.02%, as shares sank -35.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC fell by -38.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw -72.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Gould Robert J, who sale 71,435 shares at the price of $8.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, Gould Robert J now owns 506,630 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $577,895 using the latest closing price.

Gould Robert J, the Director of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., sale 24,382 shares at $8.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Gould Robert J is holding 506,630 shares at $197,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-422.97 for the present operating margin

+86.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -421.89. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -42.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.77.