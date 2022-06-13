Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) went up by 28.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.90. The company’s stock price has collected -9.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EKSO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EKSO is at 2.00.

EKSO currently public float of 12.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EKSO was 41.52K shares.

EKSO’s Market Performance

EKSO stocks went down by -9.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.39% and a quarterly performance of -33.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.21% for EKSO stocks with a simple moving average of -26.43% for the last 200 days.

EKSO Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EKSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +24.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EKSO rose by +13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8617. In addition, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. saw -33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EKSO starting from SHERMAN STEVEN, who sale 6,597 shares at the price of $1.76 back on May 24. After this action, SHERMAN STEVEN now owns 637,408 shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., valued at $11,605 using the latest closing price.

SHERMAN STEVEN, the CEO & Chairman of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., sale 6,862 shares at $2.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that SHERMAN STEVEN is holding 628,406 shares at $16,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EKSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.96 for the present operating margin

+62.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stands at -86.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.