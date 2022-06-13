Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) went up by 100.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s stock price has collected -5.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :DAWN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.67, which is $20.22 above the current price. DAWN currently public float of 41.26M and currently shorts hold a 12.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAWN was 286.53K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN stocks went down by -5.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.10% and a quarterly performance of -42.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.16% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 91.68% for DAWN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.61% for the last 200 days.

DAWN Trading at 52.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +81.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +107.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -60.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from AI Day1 LLC, who purchase 4,615 shares at the price of $14.73 back on Jan 20. After this action, AI Day1 LLC now owns 9,484,638 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $67,976 using the latest closing price.

AI Day1 LLC, the 10% Owner of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 58,818 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that AI Day1 LLC is holding 9,480,023 shares at $864,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -62.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.43.