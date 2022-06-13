Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s stock price has collected -14.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/22 that SEC Closes In on Rules That Could Shift Stock Market

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Robinhood Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.46, which is $5.79 above the current price. HOOD currently public float of 606.76M and currently shorts hold a 9.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOOD was 20.97M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stocks went down by -14.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.17% and a quarterly performance of -29.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.02% for Robinhood Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.81% for HOOD stocks with a simple moving average of -64.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HOOD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

HOOD Trading at -25.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -14.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw -56.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Warnick Jason, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.53 back on Jun 08. After this action, Warnick Jason now owns 426,407 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $170,534 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, the Chief Legal Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 27,181 shares at $9.93 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr is holding 257,316 shares at $269,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.77 for the present operating margin

+73.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at -200.86. Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -13.90 for asset returns.