Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBXW)?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) went up by 91.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 352.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :RDBXW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

RDBXW currently public float of 28.71M. Today, the average trading volume of RDBXW was 1.03M shares.

RDBXW’s Market Performance

RDBXW stocks went up by 352.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1204.86% and a quarterly performance of 923.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 74.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 67.09% for Redbox Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 739.79% for RDBXW stocks with a simple moving average of 416.32% for the last 200 days.

RDBXW Trading at 1027.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDBXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 67.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 74.45%, as shares surge +3,111.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,637.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDBXW rose by +907.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +560.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.70. In addition, Redbox Entertainment Inc. saw 111.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RDBXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.65 for the present operating margin

-23.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stands at -2.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.