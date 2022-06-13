Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) went up by 8.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s stock price has collected 36.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYRN is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyren Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. CYRN currently public float of 3.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYRN was 3.04M shares.

CYRN’s Market Performance

CYRN stocks went up by 36.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.92% and a quarterly performance of -51.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.83% for Cyren Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.19% for CYRN stocks with a simple moving average of -61.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for CYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYRN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

CYRN Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.30%, as shares surge +48.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRN rose by +36.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Cyren Ltd. saw -57.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRN starting from Tamir Michael, who sale 3,012 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Mar 24. After this action, Tamir Michael now owns 482,443 shares of Cyren Ltd., valued at $23,192 using the latest closing price.

Markowitz Eva Lilias, the VP, Human Resources of Cyren Ltd., sale 2,343 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Markowitz Eva Lilias is holding 385,097 shares at $18,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.55 for the present operating margin

+51.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyren Ltd. stands at -73.87. Equity return is now at value -144.40, with -43.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.