bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) went up by 39.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.04. The company’s stock price has collected 70.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/21 that Arena, Harley-Davidson, Bluebird Bio, Peloton: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BLUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for bluebird bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.88, which is $1.94 above the current price. BLUE currently public float of 70.62M and currently shorts hold a 17.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLUE was 2.43M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stocks went up by 70.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.91% and a quarterly performance of 23.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for bluebird bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.14% for BLUE stocks with a simple moving average of -34.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BLUE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

BLUE Trading at 38.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +24.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +29.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -46.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Klima Thomas J, who sale 3,753 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Jun 03. After this action, Klima Thomas J now owns 71,439 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $11,535 using the latest closing price.

Cole Jason, the Chief Operating and of bluebird bio Inc., sale 3,387 shares at $9.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Cole Jason is holding 186,188 shares at $32,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15322.36 for the present operating margin

-1000.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -15364.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.