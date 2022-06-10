Wall Street Pummels Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) After Recent Earnings Report

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) went up by 7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected 47.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TTNP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTNP is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00. TTNP currently public float of 10.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTNP was 324.92K shares.

TTNP’s Market Performance

TTNP stocks went up by 47.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.64% and a quarterly performance of -42.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.63% for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.57% for TTNP stocks with a simple moving average of -51.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTNP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TTNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTNP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

TTNP Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.39%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTNP rose by +47.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4466. In addition, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -41.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-612.98 for the present operating margin

+79.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -575.10. Equity return is now at value -118.60, with -87.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.