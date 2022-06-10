Wall Street Pummels Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) After Recent Earnings Report

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) went up by 5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.63. The company’s stock price has collected 18.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SBTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.27, which is -$0.99 below the current price. SBTX currently public float of 33.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBTX was 403.65K shares.

SBTX’s Market Performance

SBTX stocks went up by 18.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.95% and a quarterly performance of 11.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.65% for SBTX stocks with a simple moving average of -39.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SBTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBTX reach a price target of $1.80, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SBTX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to SBTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

SBTX Trading at 29.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +46.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBTX rose by +18.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. saw -36.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBTX starting from ROOT JONATHAN D, who purchase 2,014 shares at the price of $8.85 back on Nov 15. After this action, ROOT JONATHAN D now owns 2,364 shares of Silverback Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,824 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBTX

Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -27.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.56.