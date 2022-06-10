Wall Street Pummels Personalis Inc. (PSNL) After Recent Earnings Report

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.47. The company’s stock price has collected 15.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ :PSNL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Personalis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $14.58 above the current price. PSNL currently public float of 44.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSNL was 514.08K shares.

PSNL’s Market Performance

PSNL stocks went up by 15.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.45% and a quarterly performance of -52.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.06% for Personalis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for PSNL stocks with a simple moving average of -65.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSNL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

PSNL Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNL rose by +15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Personalis Inc. saw -69.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSNL starting from Tachibana Aaron, who sale 4,187 shares at the price of $3.59 back on Jun 02. After this action, Tachibana Aaron now owns 242,201 shares of Personalis Inc., valued at $15,031 using the latest closing price.

Chen Richard, the Chief Medical Officer of Personalis Inc., sale 421 shares at $3.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Chen Richard is holding 154,871 shares at $1,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.44 for the present operating margin

+37.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Personalis Inc. stands at -76.29. Equity return is now at value -25.70, with -20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.11.