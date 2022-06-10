Wall Street Praises JFrog Ltd. (FROG) After Recent Earnings Report

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.31. The company’s stock price has collected -8.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ :FROG) Right Now?

FROG currently public float of 72.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FROG was 844.18K shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

FROG stocks went down by -8.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -24.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for JFrog Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for FROG stocks with a simple moving average of -35.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $45 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FROG reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for FROG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to FROG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

FROG Trading at -14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.59. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw -38.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Shulman Yakov (Jacob), who sale 11,589 shares at the price of $19.52 back on Jun 03. After this action, Shulman Yakov (Jacob) now owns 303,072 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $226,242 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Yakov (Jacob), the Chief Financial Officer of JFrog Ltd., sale 6,261 shares at $19.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Shulman Yakov (Jacob) is holding 314,661 shares at $122,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.45 for the present operating margin

+79.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -31.06. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.