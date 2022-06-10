Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Just Got Our Attention

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.47. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/09/21 that Clover Health Stock Surges Again: What to Watch When Markets Open Today

Is It Worth Investing in Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE :OXM) Right Now?

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXM is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oxford Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.75, which is $16.81 above the current price. OXM currently public float of 15.40M and currently shorts hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXM was 219.96K shares.

OXM’s Market Performance

OXM stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.90% and a quarterly performance of 15.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Oxford Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.49% for OXM stocks with a simple moving average of 5.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OXM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OXM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $126 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXM reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for OXM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to OXM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

OXM Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXM rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.09. In addition, Oxford Industries Inc. saw -5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXM starting from HOLDER JOHN R, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $99.58 back on Jan 03. After this action, HOLDER JOHN R now owns 31,254 shares of Oxford Industries Inc., valued at $248,955 using the latest closing price.

WOOD E JENNER III, the Director of Oxford Industries Inc., sale 2,150 shares at $101.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that WOOD E JENNER III is holding 17,011 shares at $219,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.04 for the present operating margin

+61.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oxford Industries Inc. stands at +11.50. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.