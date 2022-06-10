Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) Just Got Our Attention

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price has collected 13.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ :NISN) Right Now?

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NISN is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NISN currently public float of 1.45M and currently shorts hold a 8.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NISN was 402.46K shares.

NISN’s Market Performance

NISN stocks went up by 13.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.78% and a quarterly performance of -10.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.59% for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.14% for NISN stocks with a simple moving average of -82.14% for the last 200 days.

NISN Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NISN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +51.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NISN rose by +13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7340. In addition, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd saw -73.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NISN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.90 for the present operating margin

+52.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd stands at +23.55. The total capital return value is set at 13.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.82. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.45. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.