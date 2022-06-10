Nautilus Inc. (NLS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.04. The company’s stock price has collected 16.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/22 that Peloton Stock Sinks. A Weak Nautilus Forecast Adds to Doubts on At-Home Fitness Rebound.

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE :NLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLS is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nautilus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $1.52 above the current price. NLS currently public float of 30.12M and currently shorts hold a 17.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLS was 804.70K shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS stocks went up by 16.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.98% and a quarterly performance of -45.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for Nautilus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.97% for NLS stocks with a simple moving average of -60.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to NLS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

NLS Trading at -18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.45%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS rose by +16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw -59.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from Collins Jeffery Lynn, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jun 06. After this action, Collins Jeffery Lynn now owns 40,387 shares of Nautilus Inc., valued at $43,000 using the latest closing price.

McGregor Jay, the SVP & GM North America Sales of Nautilus Inc., purchase 5,600 shares at $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that McGregor Jay is holding 16,377 shares at $11,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.29 for the present operating margin

+25.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc. stands at -3.77. Equity return is now at value 36.50, with 18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.