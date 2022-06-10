Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) went down by -4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.31. The company’s stock price has collected -17.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :CCSI) Right Now?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCSI currently public float of 19.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCSI was 76.24K shares.

CCSI’s Market Performance

CCSI stocks went down by -17.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.85% and a quarterly performance of -29.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.27% for CCSI stocks with a simple moving average of -29.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCSI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CCSI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CCSI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $70 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCSI reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for CCSI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CCSI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CCSI Trading at -23.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCSI fell by -17.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.67. In addition, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. saw -27.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.81 for the present operating margin

+83.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. stands at +34.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.