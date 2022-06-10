LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.94. The company’s stock price has collected -3.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ :LZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LegalZoom.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.13, which is $4.78 above the current price. LZ currently public float of 148.88M and currently shorts hold a 6.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZ was 1.42M shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

LZ stocks went down by -3.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.16% and a quarterly performance of 16.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for LegalZoom.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.84% for LZ stocks with a simple moving average of -27.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

LZ Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +26.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw -14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Miller Nicole, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $11.65 back on May 19. After this action, Miller Nicole now owns 226,995 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $70,750 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 17,623 shares at $11.66 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 519,831 shares at $205,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.63 for the present operating margin

+65.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -18.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.