Here’s Our Rant About Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) went down by -4.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.06. The company’s stock price has collected -4.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/20 that Thousands of U.S. Troops to Take Part in Covid-19 Early-Detection Study

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE :PHG) Right Now?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHG is at 0.92.

PHG currently public float of 867.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHG was 2.07M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG stocks went down by -4.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.82% and a quarterly performance of -22.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.22% for PHG stocks with a simple moving average of -32.94% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.92. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw -34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.65 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at +3.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 48.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.59. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.