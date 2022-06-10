Here’s How Your Trade ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (IACC) Aggressively Right Now

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE :IACC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IACC currently public float of 24.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IACC was 62.47K shares.

IACC’s Market Performance

IACC stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.13% for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for IACC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.20% for the last 200 days.

IACC Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.28%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IACC fell by -0.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IACC

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.23.