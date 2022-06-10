Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) Just Got Our Attention

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) went up by 1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ :GIFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIFI is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.65 above the current price. GIFI currently public float of 14.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIFI was 28.02K shares.

GIFI’s Market Performance

GIFI stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.21% and a quarterly performance of -20.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for GIFI stocks with a simple moving average of -15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIFI stocks, with Howard Weil repeating the rating for GIFI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GIFI in the upcoming period, according to Howard Weil is $26 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2014.

Howard Weil, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIFI reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for GIFI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on August 28th, 2013.

Howard Weil gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GIFI, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

GIFI Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIFI fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. saw -16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GIFI

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -6.30 for asset returns.