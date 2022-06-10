Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)?

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) went down by -5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.96. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTR is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Altair Engineering Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.80, which is $23.72 above the current price. ALTR currently public float of 51.12M and currently shorts hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTR was 277.12K shares.

ALTR’s Market Performance

ALTR stocks went down by -2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.76% and a quarterly performance of -12.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for Altair Engineering Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for ALTR stocks with a simple moving average of -21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ALTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALTR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $95 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ALTR, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

ALTR Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTR fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.49. In addition, Altair Engineering Inc. saw -28.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTR starting from Schramm Uwe, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $55.47 back on Jun 08. After this action, Schramm Uwe now owns 44,309 shares of Altair Engineering Inc., valued at $166,416 using the latest closing price.

Schramm Uwe, the Chief Vision Officer of Altair Engineering Inc., sale 5,934 shares at $52.64 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Schramm Uwe is holding 44,309 shares at $312,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+72.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altair Engineering Inc. stands at -1.65. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.