Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.64. The company’s stock price has collected 12.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ :AEI) Right Now?

AEI currently public float of 68.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEI was 7.96M shares.

AEI’s Market Performance

AEI stocks went up by 12.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.02% and a quarterly performance of 9.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.91% for Alset EHome International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.36% for AEI stocks with a simple moving average of -63.10% for the last 200 days.

AEI Trading at -14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3421. In addition, Alset EHome International Inc. saw -31.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEI starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 135,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Apr 08. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 37,366,633 shares of Alset EHome International Inc., valued at $111,550 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Chief Executive Officer of Alset EHome International Inc., purchase 4,377,792 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 37,231,633 shares at $3,281,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEI

Equity return is now at value -76.40, with -61.00 for asset returns.