ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) went down by -11.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE :ABM) Right Now?

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABM is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ABM currently public float of 66.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABM was 519.25K shares.

ABM’s Market Performance

ABM stocks went down by -11.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.42% and a quarterly performance of -5.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for ABM Industries Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.66% for ABM stocks with a simple moving average of -4.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $62 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to ABM, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

ABM Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM fell by -11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.05. In addition, ABM Industries Incorporated saw 6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from VALENTIN RAUL JAVIER, who sale 1,109 shares at the price of $45.64 back on May 09. After this action, VALENTIN RAUL JAVIER now owns 14,337 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated, valued at $50,615 using the latest closing price.

CHIN DEAN A, the SVP – Chief Accounting Officer of ABM Industries Incorporated, sale 3,657 shares at $48.13 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that CHIN DEAN A is holding 26,052 shares at $176,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.