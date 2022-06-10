A Lesson to Learn: Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.23. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ :GBDC) Right Now?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBDC is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.25, which is $2.64 above the current price. GBDC currently public float of 161.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBDC was 982.37K shares.

GBDC’s Market Performance

GBDC stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.70% and a quarterly performance of -9.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Golub Capital BDC Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.51% for GBDC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBDC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GBDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBDC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2021.

GBDC Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.03. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc. saw -11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Golub Lawrence E, who sale 1,250,000 shares at the price of $15.72 back on Mar 02. After this action, Golub Lawrence E now owns 1,177,547 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc., valued at $19,650,000 using the latest closing price.

Golub David, the Chief Executive Officer of Golub Capital BDC Inc., sale 1,250,000 shares at $15.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Golub David is holding 1,177,547 shares at $19,650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+127.17 for the present operating margin

+78.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC Inc. stands at +106.19. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 5.40 for asset returns.