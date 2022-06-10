A Lesson to Learn: Accolade Inc. (ACCD) – News Heater
Home  »  Companies   »  A Lesson to Learn: Accolade Inc. (ACCD)...

A Lesson to Learn: Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) went down by -6.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/02/22 that Accolade Stock Rebounds. It’s Upgraded on More Balanced Risk-Reward.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ :ACCD) Right Now?

ACCD currently public float of 64.84M and currently shorts hold a 6.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCD was 1.73M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD stocks went up by 0.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.69% and a quarterly performance of -58.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for Accolade Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.91% for ACCD stocks with a simple moving average of -73.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ACCD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

ACCD Trading at -34.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw -75.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -10.50 for asset returns.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

In this video, we bring you the five best cannabis stocks to buy right now. As cannabis is getting wider acceptance, these stocks have the potential to perform well in the long term. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best recreational cannabis stocks to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are British American Tobacco (BTI stock), Cronos Group (CRON stock), Tilray Brands (TLRY stock), Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF stock), and Ayr Wellness (AYRWF stock). The cannabis industry is in the earlier phases and there is a lot of hype around it. However, the legalization of marijuana for recreational and medical purpose in the U.S. and other countries have made it a mesmerizing market. We definitely have a future in this market and have a direction for making an investment in cannabis stocks. Investors are really excited to know the right investment options in marijuana stocks. Because it is a high growth industry, investors want to explore the best possible options in cannabis. We have made quite a few videos on cannabis stocks; you can watch them as well on our channel. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:12 - British American Tobacco (BTI stock) 3:18 - Cronos Group (CRON stock) 5:36 - Tilray Brands (TLRY stock) 7:18 - Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF stock) 9:10 - Ayr Wellness (AYRWF stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- British American Tobacco : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BTI/ Cronos Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CRON/ Tilray Brands : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TLRY/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #MarijuanaStocks, #Investing
Five Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Vvt9mercXEM
Artificial Intelligence is involved in each major industry, and the companies are offering various AI products and services. In that regard, we have gathered the five best AI stocks to invest in with huge returns. The stocks mentioned in this video are NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA stock), Applied Materials (AMAT stock), The Trade Desk (TTD stock), Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock), and DocuSign (DOCU stock). AI has become a very important technology in today’s world. It continues to explore new avenues for companies in the future. AI has become an amazing investment opportunity, and we have some really exciting Artificial Intelligence stocks in the market. AI is being used everywhere from our phones to integrative apps, automated cars, voice-driven personal virtual assistants, auto-detection features in cameras, and much more. According to market research firm IDC, the global AI industry is expected to grow to $554 billion by 2024. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:13 - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA stock) 2:54 - Applied Materials (AMAT stock) 5:14 - The Trade Desk (TTD stock) 7:02 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock) 8:35 - DocuSign (DOCU stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- NVIDIA Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVDA/ Applied Materials : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMAT/ The Trade Desk : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TTD/ Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ DocuSign (DOCU stock) : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DOCU/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AIstocks, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Investing
Five Best AI Stocks To Buy Now With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_dhWMoMx3Nsk
In this video, we bring you the top 5 monthly dividend stocks to buy and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE stock), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC stock), Ellington Financial Inc (EFC stock), EPR Properties (EPR stock), and Prospect Capital (PSEC stock). In these times of high inflation, you really need to have streams of side income. On monthly basis, stocks can be a good option to generate income. For that, monthly dividend stocks can be a great source of investment. Retirees are the ones who are most focused on monthly dividend stocks. However, with changing times and difficult economic situations, monthly dividends can provide them will major support. We usually see stocks pay dividends on a quarterly and semiannual basis. These five monthly dividend stocks can be a good way to diversify your portfolio. What these stocks can do for you is smooth out your income stream and better align your inflows with your outflows. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE stock) 2:58 - AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC stock) 5:06 - Ellington Financial Inc (EFC stock) 6:33 - EPR Properties (EPR stock) 8:08 - Prospect Capital (PSEC stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Apple Hospitality : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/APLE/ AGNC Investment : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AGNC/ Ellington Financial : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EFC/ EPR Properties : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EPR/ Prospect Capital : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PSEC/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DividendStocks, #PassiveIncome, #Investing
Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ECWX_X6XOwY
Load More... Subscribe
In this video, we bring you the five best cannabis stocks to buy right now. As cannabis is getting wider acceptance, these stocks have the potential to perform well in the long term. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best recreational cannabis stocks to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are British American Tobacco (BTI stock), Cronos Group (CRON stock), Tilray Brands (TLRY stock), Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF stock), and Ayr Wellness (AYRWF stock). The cannabis industry is in the earlier phases and there is a lot of hype around it. However, the legalization of marijuana for recreational and medical purpose in the U.S. and other countries have made it a mesmerizing market. We definitely have a future in this market and have a direction for making an investment in cannabis stocks. Investors are really excited to know the right investment options in marijuana stocks. Because it is a high growth industry, investors want to explore the best possible options in cannabis. We have made quite a few videos on cannabis stocks; you can watch them as well on our channel. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:12 - British American Tobacco (BTI stock) 3:18 - Cronos Group (CRON stock) 5:36 - Tilray Brands (TLRY stock) 7:18 - Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF stock) 9:10 - Ayr Wellness (AYRWF stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- British American Tobacco : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BTI/ Cronos Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CRON/ Tilray Brands : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TLRY/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #MarijuanaStocks, #Investing
Five Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Vvt9mercXEM
Artificial Intelligence is involved in each major industry, and the companies are offering various AI products and services. In that regard, we have gathered the five best AI stocks to invest in with huge returns. The stocks mentioned in this video are NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA stock), Applied Materials (AMAT stock), The Trade Desk (TTD stock), Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock), and DocuSign (DOCU stock). AI has become a very important technology in today’s world. It continues to explore new avenues for companies in the future. AI has become an amazing investment opportunity, and we have some really exciting Artificial Intelligence stocks in the market. AI is being used everywhere from our phones to integrative apps, automated cars, voice-driven personal virtual assistants, auto-detection features in cameras, and much more. According to market research firm IDC, the global AI industry is expected to grow to $554 billion by 2024. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:13 - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA stock) 2:54 - Applied Materials (AMAT stock) 5:14 - The Trade Desk (TTD stock) 7:02 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock) 8:35 - DocuSign (DOCU stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- NVIDIA Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVDA/ Applied Materials : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMAT/ The Trade Desk : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TTD/ Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ DocuSign (DOCU stock) : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DOCU/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AIstocks, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Investing
Five Best AI Stocks To Buy Now With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_dhWMoMx3Nsk
In this video, we bring you the top 5 monthly dividend stocks to buy and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE stock), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC stock), Ellington Financial Inc (EFC stock), EPR Properties (EPR stock), and Prospect Capital (PSEC stock). In these times of high inflation, you really need to have streams of side income. On monthly basis, stocks can be a good option to generate income. For that, monthly dividend stocks can be a great source of investment. Retirees are the ones who are most focused on monthly dividend stocks. However, with changing times and difficult economic situations, monthly dividends can provide them will major support. We usually see stocks pay dividends on a quarterly and semiannual basis. These five monthly dividend stocks can be a good way to diversify your portfolio. What these stocks can do for you is smooth out your income stream and better align your inflows with your outflows. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE stock) 2:58 - AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC stock) 5:06 - Ellington Financial Inc (EFC stock) 6:33 - EPR Properties (EPR stock) 8:08 - Prospect Capital (PSEC stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Apple Hospitality : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/APLE/ AGNC Investment : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AGNC/ Ellington Financial : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EFC/ EPR Properties : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EPR/ Prospect Capital : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PSEC/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DividendStocks, #PassiveIncome, #Investing
Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ECWX_X6XOwY
In this video, we bring you the five best gold stocks to buy now that can give you huge returns in the future. Safe haven assets, such as gold, are always a safe bet for investors during uncertain times. In these times of high inflation and other global crisis, gold stocks seem to be a good place for investors. We can say to hedge the market risk, investors buy gold and gold stock as alternatives to gold. And, that has been the case in 2022 so far. Gold has soared by double digits during the initial months of the year. The rising inflation and geopolitical risks have taken gold to the skies. With unprecedented expectations in the future, gold will remain a key asset for hedging your investment. And, it has been for centuries. The stocks mentioned in this video are Yamana Gold (AUY stock), GoldMining Inc (GLDG stock), IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG stock), Newmont Corporation (NEM stock), and Alamos Gold (AGI stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:15 - Yamana Gold (AUY stock) 2:57 - GoldMining Inc (GLDG stock) 5:22 - IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG stock) 7:26 - Newmont Corporation (NEM stock) 9:03 - Alamos Gold (AGI stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Yamana Gold : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AUY/ GoldMining Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GLDG/ IAMGOLD Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/IAG/ Newmont Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NEM/ Alamos Gold : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AGI/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GoldStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best Gold Stocks To Buy Now With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_eSRuYFNuOpk
In this video, we bring you the five best metaverse stocks to buy now with 10x growth potential. These stocks have the prospect of getting big as the metaverse industry will expand with time. The stocks mentioned in this video are Take-Two Interactive (TTWO stock), Snap Inc (SNAP stock), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA stock), Matterport (MTTR stock), and Match Group (MTCH stock). Metaverse is becoming a bigger phenomenon and we are now seeing practical implications in the market. The next 10 years are going to be big, big years for metaverse and we have already seen the glimpses. Virtual Reality will be the key technology behind metaverse. NFTs are also becoming a major part of the metaverse ecosystem. We already have some big tech giants making their way into the metaverse, Facebook is a prime example of it. The gaming industry is another big space that is working deeply in the metaverse. Some believe that the metaverse has the potential to be as big as the internet. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:18 - Take-Two Interactive (TTWO stock) 2:49 - Snap Inc (SNAP stock) 4:55 - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA stock) 6:42 - Matterport (MTTR stock) 9:00 - Match Group (MTCH stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Take-Two Interactive : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TTWO/ Snap Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SNAP/ NVIDIA Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVDA/ Matterport : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MTTR/ Match Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MTCH/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Metaverse, #StockMarket, #Investing
Five Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy Now With 10x Growth Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_G-BH55pjRYs
The Stocks Telegraph team is back with another video about EV charging stocks, we have gathered the five best EV charging stocks to invest in for the long term. These are the finest electric vehicle charging stocks to buy now and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Wallbox N.V. (WBX stock), Volta Inc (VLTA stock), Beam Global (BEEM stock), Tesla Inc (TSLA stock), and Allego N.V. (ALLG stock). Electric vehicles are defining a new dimension in the automobile industry. EVs have uplifted two major segments along with them, which include EV battery companies and charging companies. EV charging companies will increase their stations as the EVs grow. In 2021, the sales of EVs doubled and they will continue to increase as the world turns toward carbon-free cars. For those of you who are interested in the EV sector, EV charging stocks can be a good option. The EV charging station market is expected to cross $104 billion by 2028. During the forecast period of 2021-2028, the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of almost 27%. So, we can expect EV charging stocks to be the next big winners alongside EV stocks and EV battery stocks. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:03 - Wallbox N.V. (WBX stock) 3:06 - Volta Inc (VLTA stock) 5:12 - Beam Global (BEEM stock) 7:17 - Tesla Inc (TSLA stock) 9:15 - Allego N.V. (ALLG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Wallbox : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WBX/ Volta Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VLTA/ Beam Global : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEEM/ Tesla Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSLA/ Allego : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALLG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVchargingStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best EV Charging Stocks To Invest In For The Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_zqrN3Bd4B5w
Load More... Subscribe
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam