Why Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.07. The company’s stock price has collected -0.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 15 hours ago that ‘They have shattered barriers’: On Wall Street, the new biggest private equity firms are run by Black and Latino billionaires, and people of color.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE :APO) Right Now?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.18, which is $14.86 above the current price. APO currently public float of 351.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APO was 3.34M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stocks went down by -0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.68% and a quarterly performance of -9.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Apollo Global Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.16% for APO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $64 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to APO, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

APO Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.91. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Kelly Martin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $57.63 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kelly Martin now owns 506,385 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $1,152,622 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $54.60 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 526,385 shares at $818,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+138.03 for the present operating margin

+99.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +50.91. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.